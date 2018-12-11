Christopher Fitzgerald Reprises His Tony-Nominated Turn in Waitress

Christopher Fitzgerald, Tony-nominated original cast member of Waitress, returns to the role of Ogie in the Broadway production on December 11. Fitzgerald replaces Alex Wyse, who played his final performance on December 9.



Fitzgerald earned his third Tony nomination for his celebrated turn in Waitress. His other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed turns in Finian's Rainbow and Young Frankenstein as well as performances in Wicked, An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice, Amour and Chicago.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Stephanie Torns, who begins a monthlong run as Jenna tonight, along with Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and June Squibb as Old Josie.



As previously announced, songwriter Sara Bareilles will return to the role of Jenna, alongside Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, beginning on January 7.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.