He'll Raise You Up! New York Giants Legend Tiki Barber to Join Kinky Boots as Don

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2018
Tiki Barber
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tiki Barber, a former American Football running back who played for the New York Giants for ten seasons, will take over the role of Don in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning on January 21, 2019. He will play a limited Broadway-debut run through March 3, 2019. Barber takes over for original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman who will take a temporarily leave to appear in the world premiere musical My Very Own British Invasion at Paper Mill Playhouse. He will return to the role of Don on March 4, 2019 and stay through the show’s final performance on April 7.

"I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots," said Barber. "I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for ten years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway."

Barber serves as co-host of CBS Sports Radio's national afternoon program Tiki & Tierney alongside broadcast partner Brandon Tierney. In 2010, he was inducted into the New York Giants Inaugural Ring of Honor class, and in January 2011, he was enshrined into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. 

Newsletters