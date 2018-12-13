Jenni Barber, Jessica Frances Dukes, Manoel Felciano to Lead Signature Revival of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced full casting for the first revival of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage. Obie winner Kamilah Forbes will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on January 29, 2019 with an opening night scheduled for February 19.



The cast will include Jenni Barber (Sunday in the Park with George) as Gloria, Jessica Frances Dukes (Yellowman) as Vera, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as Max/Peter, Warner Miller (Luke Cage) as Leroy/Herb, Carra Patterson (Jitney) as Anna Mae/Afua, Heather Alicia Simms (Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine) as Lottie/Carmen and David Turner (The Boys in the Band) as Brad/Slavick.



Set in Golden Age Hollywood, the play follows aspiring starlet Vera Stark (Dukes) who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell (Barber), an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring her boss. While Vera’s portrayal of a slave turns out to be groundbreaking, decades later scholars and film buffs grapple with the actress’ legacy in Hollywood and the impact that race had on her controversial career.



The creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede M. Ayite (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Katherine Freer (projection design) and Daniel Kluger (composition).



By the Way, Meet Vera Stark will play a limited engagement through March 3.