Watch Frankie Grande Sing Rent's 'Seasons of Love' with Fierce Guest Vocals from Little Sis Ariana Grande

Fox's highly anticipated Rent Live! is approaching, and we're not the only ones excited about the new live event. Broadway actor and Big Brother alum Frankie Grande recently offered up a pitch-perfect submission for a mashup video of performances from the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical. He was joined by stage friends Ben Gettinger, Jon-Erik Goldberg and Dominic Crossey, along with his mega-star younger sister Ariana Grande for a one-of-a-kind "Seasons of Love" that we'll be listening to all weekend long. Watch below and mark your calendar: the star-packed ​​​​​​Rent Live! will air on January 27, 2019.



