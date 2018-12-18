Sponsored
Will Roland (center) with the cast of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 18, 2018

It's official! The entire company of the acclaimed off-Broadway staging of Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's fan-favorite musical Be More Chill will reprise their turns on Broadway. As previously announced, previews will begin on February 13 followed by a March 10 opening night at the Lyceum Theatre.

The cast includes Will Roland as Jeremy Heere, Jason Tam as "The Squip," Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, George Salazar as Michael, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes, Tiffany Mann as Jenna and Britton Smith as Jake. Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Joel Waggoner are the company understudies.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis. Stephen Brackett will repeat his work as director with Chase Brock as choreographer and Emily Marshall as musical director.

Broadway's Be More Chill will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

