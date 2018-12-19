Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt & James Corden
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt & James Corden Sing from Cabaret, Evita & More

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 19, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns is officially released into cinemas today, and we can't think of a better way of toasting the long-awaited film than with a sing-along featuring its multi-talented stars: Emily Blunt and Tony-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The pair took their dance skills and powerful pipes to The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to sing from a slew of classic musicals, including Cabaret, La La Land, Evita, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast and Guys and Dolls for a 12-minute musical segment that has us swooning. Watch the stars sing out below and head to cinemas today to experience Blunt and Miranda lighting up the screen in Mary Poppins Returns.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nonstop! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns, Fosse/Verdon, The Little Mermaid, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and More
  2. The Lifespan of a Fact's Cherry Jones on Her 'Delicious' Co-Stars & More on Show People
  3. The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway
  4. Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019
  5. Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

Star Files

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters