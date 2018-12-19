Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt & James Corden Sing from Cabaret, Evita & More

Mary Poppins Returns is officially released into cinemas today, and we can't think of a better way of toasting the long-awaited film than with a sing-along featuring its multi-talented stars: Emily Blunt and Tony-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The pair took their dance skills and powerful pipes to The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to sing from a slew of classic musicals, including Cabaret, La La Land, Evita, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast and Guys and Dolls for a 12-minute musical segment that has us swooning. Watch the stars sing out below and head to cinemas today to experience Blunt and Miranda lighting up the screen in Mary Poppins Returns.



