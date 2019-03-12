Sponsored
The Other Josh Cohen Will Conclude Its Run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2019
The cast of "The Other Josh Cohen"
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

The celebrated return mounting of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen's musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen will close at the Westside Theatre on April 7. The show was originally announced to play a limited engagement through February 24 but was recently extended to April 24. Directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster, the tuner featuring a book, music and lyrics by Rossmer and Rosen—who co-star in the title roles—began previews on October 26, 2018 and officially opened November 12. 

The show centers on Josh Cohen, who just can't get a break. He's single, broke, and to top it all off, his apartment has been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever.

Joining Rossmer and Rosen in the cast is a company of stage vets including Jane Bruce, Cathryn Wake, Elizabeth Nestlerode, Luke Darnell and Louis Tucci.

The design team includes scenic designer Carolyn Mraz, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Bart Fasbender and costume designer Nikki Moody.

Originally developed at the New York Musical Festival, The Other Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse. In 2014, the show played an acclaimed engagement at Millburn, NJ's Paper Mill Playhouse, which was followed by a limited run at Rochester, NY's Geva Theatre Center.

