Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Orfeh Lends Her Fierce Vocals to Pretty Woman's 'Rodeo Drive' on Good Day New York

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 19, 2018
Orfeh
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

There's no doubt that one of the highlights of 2018 was the Broadway return of powerhouse actress Orfeh. The Tony nominee of Legally Blonde fame offers spice and heart to the role of Kit De Luca in the celebrated musical adaptation of Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre. Orfeh recently paid a visit to Good Day New York to serve up a pitch-perfect performance of the showstopper "Rodeo Drive" by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Watch Orfeh sing out below and make plans now to see her cheered turn for yourself live on Broadway.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nonstop! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns, Fosse/Verdon, The Little Mermaid, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and More
  2. The Lifespan of a Fact's Cherry Jones on Her 'Delicious' Co-Stars & More on Show People
  3. The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway
  4. Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019
  5. Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters