Orfeh Lends Her Fierce Vocals to Pretty Woman's 'Rodeo Drive' on Good Day New York

There's no doubt that one of the highlights of 2018 was the Broadway return of powerhouse actress Orfeh. The Tony nominee of Legally Blonde fame offers spice and heart to the role of Kit De Luca in the celebrated musical adaptation of Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre. Orfeh recently paid a visit to Good Day New York to serve up a pitch-perfect performance of the showstopper "Rodeo Drive" by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Watch Orfeh sing out below and make plans now to see her cheered turn for yourself live on Broadway.



