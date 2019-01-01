Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Looking Forward to Seeing in 2019

Happy New Year, Broadway fans! We hope you're spending today in your pajamas. All of those resolutions to go to the gym and attempt to cook actual food can start tomorrow. But guess what does start today? A brand new year of theater! The Broadway.com staffers have selected what they are most looking forward to seeing on stage in 2019. Check out our picks, and we'll see you at the theater!

January 8 - Choir Boy Opens on Broadway

Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney's 2013 drama Choir Boy will reunite stars of the acclaimed off-Broadway debut production, including Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton with original off-Broadway director Trip Cullman. The story centers on Pharus (Pope), a talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“When I saw Choir Boy at a 99-seat venue in 2013, I knew that Tarell Alvin McCraney was bound for greatness. I'm thrilled that the now Oscar winner is premiering his play on Broadway with the same trio of stars.”

February 19 - Merrily We Roll Along Opens Off-Broadway

The innovative company Fiasco Theater will present a new production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Merrily We Roll Along. Fiasco's Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody directs the show, which revolves around a former composer named Franklin Shepard, who has abandoned his friends and music career to become a Hollywood producer. The musical goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

"Fiasco Theater is perhaps best known for their acclaimed, minimalist production of Into the Woods, which utilized a troupe of actors, a piano and little else. It will be exciting to see the group take on another Stephen Sondheim gem."

March 14 - Kiss Me, Kate Opens on Broadway

Time to brush up your Shakespeare! Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase are set to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54. The story centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and offstage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Cole Porter's Kiss Me Kate is such a fun Broadway classic. I can't wait to see Tony-winning songbird Kelli O'Hara get silly in the title role. I'm so looking forward to a perfect night of theater!”

March 21 - Ain't Too Proud Opens on Broadway

Get ready 'cause here the Temptations musical comes! With a score filled with Motown classics, Ain't Too Proud chronicles the life and times of The Temptations, one of the greatest R&B groups of all time. The musical stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, Jarvis B. Manning Jr. as Al Bryant, James Harkness as Paul Williams and Jeremy Pope (yes, from Choir Boy) as Eddie Kendricks.



Social Site Producer Joanne Villani

"There is little I love more than a musical telling the story of musicians whose songs I love! Plus, the project reunites the director and choreographer behind one of my all-time favorite musicals, Jersey Boys."

April 11 - Gary Opens on Broadway

Tony winners and comedy royals Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin return to Broadway this season in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, a new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac. Gary is set during the fall of the Roman Empire, when the years of bloody battles are over: The civil war has ended. There are casualties everywhere, and two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Martin) are charged with cleaning up the bodies.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"How many geniuses can be crammed into one show?! Taylor Mac’s singular vision, populated by Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin, and directed by the inventive George C. Wolfe means one thing: I can’t wait!"

April 17 - Hadestown Opens on Broadway

Hadestown, the new musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Casting has yet to be announced for Broadway, but original stars of the 2016 off-Broadway premiere Patrick Page and Amber Gray as well as Eva Noblezada, André De Shields and Reeve Carney are currently appearing in the London production.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I am fascinated and intrigued by this modern retelling of Greek mythology through song. The fact that the brilliant Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin are bringing it to life is making me even more excited."

April 18 - Hillary and Clinton Opens on Broadway

Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow will star in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton, which examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability in a look at a dynasty in crisis. During the early days of 2008, former First Lady Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her campaign for President. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager sees things another.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Bill and Hillary Clinton's resistance to expose the innerworkings of their marriage may be what makes many Americans distrust them—and possibly led the country to its current political state. After Hnath’s genius A Doll’s House, Part Two, I can’t wait to see what he has to say."

April 25 - Beetlejuice Opens on Broadway

Beetlejuice, the stage adaptation of the Tim Burton film, spotlights teenager Lydia Deetz, who calls on a ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents: Beetlejuice! He comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and a girl scout who gets scared out of her wits. Tony nom Alex Brightman was praised for his performance in the titular role during Washington, D.C.'s pre-Broadway run.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"Excited! Excited! Excited! Beetlejuice was one of my favorite movies growing up. Alex Timbers is the perfect director to bring this hilariously twisted story to life on stage. I’m anticipating a terrifyingly good time!"

July 25 - Moulin Rouge! Opens on Broadway

The musical based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film stars Tony winner Karen Olivo opposite Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit as the dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine and lovesick writer, Christian, respectively. Their lives collide in Paris' Moulin Rouge with its many characters. The cast includes six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Robyn Hurder and Tam Mutu.



Photo Director Caitlin McNaney

"Moulin Rouge! was electric and visually stunning in Boston, and I cannot wait to see it take over 45th street. This Baz Luhrmann special was always destined for Broadway. Aaron Tveit does not disappoint in the role of Christian!"

December 10 - West Side Story Bows on Broadway

Something's coming, something good! Tony winner Ivo van Hove will helm a new Broadway revival of Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story that will begin performances next year at a theater to be announced. For the first time ever in the United States, this production will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.



Site Producer Ryan Carmichael

"West Side Story is hands down my favorite film of all time. I can't help being intrigued and excited by any new take on Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein legendary music and Jerome Robbins' choreography."