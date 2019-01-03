Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Moulin Rouge Star Sahr Ngaujah Cast in Boesman and Lena at Off-Broadway's Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 3, 2019
Sahr Ngaujah
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, who will appear as Toulouse-Lautrec in the upcoming Broadway musical Moulin Rouge, will first make a stop at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre for a production of Athol Fugard's Boesman and Lena. Yaël Farber will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews at The Pershing Square Signature Center on February 5 and open on February 25.

Ngaujah earned a Tony nomination for his turn in the title role of Fela! In addition to his acclaimed performance in the pre-Broadway run of Moulin Rouge, which he will reprise this summer on Broadway, Ngaujah has been seen on stage in Mlima's Tale and the Signature productions of Master Harold...and the Boys, The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek and Signature Plays.

The cast of Boesman and Lena will also include Zainab Jah (Eclipsed) and Thomas Silcott (Luke Cage). Boesman and Lena centers on the struggles of the abusive Boesman (Ngaujah) and his long-suffering wife, Lena (Jah), who encounter a stranger (Silcott) while wandering the South African wastelands.

The creative team includes Susan Hilferty (scenic and costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design) and Matt Hubbs (sound design). Boesman and Lena is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17.

Boesman and Lena

Signature Theatre Company presents legacy playwright Athol Fugard's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ingrid Michaelson Is Turning The Notebook into a Musical
  2. Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Looking Forward to Seeing in 2019
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Once on This Island, Taylor Trensch & More
  4. 2018 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year
  5. Kinky Boots Will Welcome the Return of Andy Kelso as Charlie Price

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Wicked King Kong Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Anastasia Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters