Moulin Rouge Star Sahr Ngaujah Cast in Boesman and Lena at Off-Broadway's Signature

Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, who will appear as Toulouse-Lautrec in the upcoming Broadway musical Moulin Rouge, will first make a stop at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre for a production of Athol Fugard's Boesman and Lena. Yaël Farber will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews at The Pershing Square Signature Center on February 5 and open on February 25.



Ngaujah earned a Tony nomination for his turn in the title role of Fela! In addition to his acclaimed performance in the pre-Broadway run of Moulin Rouge, which he will reprise this summer on Broadway, Ngaujah has been seen on stage in Mlima's Tale and the Signature productions of Master Harold...and the Boys, The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek and Signature Plays.



The cast of Boesman and Lena will also include Zainab Jah (Eclipsed) and Thomas Silcott (Luke Cage). Boesman and Lena centers on the struggles of the abusive Boesman (Ngaujah) and his long-suffering wife, Lena (Jah), who encounter a stranger (Silcott) while wandering the South African wastelands.



The creative team includes Susan Hilferty (scenic and costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design) and Matt Hubbs (sound design). Boesman and Lena is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17.