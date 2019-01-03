Kinky Boots Will Welcome the Return of Andy Kelso as Charlie Price

Kinky Boots alum Andy Kelso will return to the Tony-winning musical as Charlie Price beginning on January 11 through the show's final performance on April 7. He will succeed Conor Maynard, who will play his final performance on January 10.



"I am beyond excited to be dusting off my six-inch heels and strutting them back to the Al Hirschfeld," said Kelso. "Kinky Boots has been a monumental chapter in my life. Everyone and everything associated with it holds such a special place in my heart full of the most wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some more! It is truly an honor to play this role and be a part of this show’s legacy. Let's make boots...again!"



An original ensemble cast member, Kelso began performances as Charlie Price in January of 2014, playing the role through August of 2016. In addition to Kinky Boots, his credits include Broadway's Mamma Mia! and the national touring production of Wicked.



As previously announced, Callum Francis will also join Kinky Boots on January 11, bringing his acclaimed U.K. and Australia turn as Lola to Broadway. New York Giants legend Tiki Barber will join the cast in the role of Don beginning on January 21.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.