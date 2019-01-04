Sponsored
It's Time to Dance with the Cast of Broadway's Smash New Musical The Prom on Good Morning America

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2019

Get ready, folks, because it's show time! The cast of the acclaimed new Broadway tuner The Prom kicked off their Friday morning offering up a lively number from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's thrilling original score on Good Morning America. Led by Broadway.com vlogger Caitlin Kinnunen, Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber, and co-stars Josh Lamon, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer and Isabelle McCalla, the new musical showed off its vocal power and heart for TV viewers across the U.S. Watch the cast sing "It's Time to Dance" below and make plans now to experience The Prom for yourself at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

