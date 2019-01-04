Final Casting Set for Ivo van Hove's All About Eve Starring Gillian Anderson & Lily James

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated West End premiere staging of All About Eve, a new play based on Joseph Mankiewicz's six-time Oscar-winning 1950 film. Tony winner Ivo van Hove will adapt and direct the production, slated to begin previews on February 2 and open on February 12 at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.



Joining the cast is newcomer Jessie Mei Li as Claudia Casswell, with an ensemble including Merric Boyd, Fejiro Emasiobi, Chanelle Modi, Stuart Nunn, Phillipa Peak and Michael Warburton.



They join the previously announced Gillian Anderson as Margo Channing, Lily James as Eve Harrington, Julian Ovenden as Bill, Monica Dolan as Karen, Sheila Reid as Birdie, Ian Drysdale as Max Fabian, Tsion Habte as Phoebe, Stanley Townsend as Addison DeWitt and Rhashan Stone as Lloyd, with ensemble members Charles Hagerty, Grace Stone and Philip Voyzey.



All About Eve follows aspiring actress Eve Harrington (James), who shows up in the dressing room of Broadway star Margo Channing (Anderson) and reveals her sad life story. Margo takes Eve under her wing, but soon it appears that Eve is conniving to use Margo.



Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and music from PJ Harvey.



All About Eve is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 11, 2019.