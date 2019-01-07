Watch Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams Embody Broadway Icons in a Jazzy First Teaser for Fosse/Verdon

We could hardly contain our excitement when we first heard that FX would be producing Fosse/Verdon, a new limited series based on the romance and professional partnership between Tony-winning director/choreographer Bob Fosse and his muse, Tony winner Gwen Verdon. Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Tony nominee Michelle Williams will star in the series, co-produced by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who will serve as showrunner. FX has just offered up a stirring first look at Rockwell and Williams in the series—and now we're even more ready to see the pair of mega-talents on the small screen alongside a cast of Broadway-veteran favorites. Watch the teaser below and prepare to experience Fosse/Verdon for yourself.



