Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams Embody Broadway Icons in a Jazzy First Teaser for Fosse/Verdon

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 7, 2019

We could hardly contain our excitement when we first heard that FX would be producing Fosse/Verdon, a new limited series based on the romance and professional partnership between Tony-winning director/choreographer Bob Fosse and his muse, Tony winner Gwen Verdon. Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Tony nominee Michelle Williams will star in the series, co-produced by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who will serve as showrunner. FX has just offered up a stirring first look at Rockwell and Williams in the series—and now we're even more ready to see the pair of mega-talents on the small screen alongside a cast of Broadway-veteran favorites. Watch the teaser below and prepare to experience Fosse/Verdon for yourself.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss, Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson & More Theater Alums Triumph at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
  2. Watch Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams Embody Broadway Icons in a Jazzy First Teaser for Fosse/Verdon
  3. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  4. Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Kick Off Performances in Waitress on Broadway
  5. Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Once On This Island Dances Out to Packed Houses

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Chicago Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters