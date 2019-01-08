Odds & Ends: Exciting First Listen from the World Premiere Musical Superhero & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Kyle McArthur & Tom Kitt Preview "I'll Save the Girl" from the World Premiere Musical Superhero

The countdown has begun for the start of the new musical Superhero by Tony winners John Logan (Moulin Rouge!) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), making its world premiere at off-Broadway's Second Stage on January 31. The production has just released a first listen of the moving new song "I'll Save the Girl" in a music video featuring Kitt with talented newcomer Kyle McArthur. Watch below and make plans now to experience Superhero for yourself.







Lindsay Mendez, Santino Fontana & More to Sing Out for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

An A-list group of Broadway veterans are among the initial slate of talent set to participate in the 9th-annual Broadway Belts for PFF!, a benefit for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation taking place on February 25 at the Edison Ballroom. The stars set to perform include Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel) and Tony nominees Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ariana DeBose (Summer), Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), with Robert Creighton (Frozen) and a special appearance by New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams. The event will be hosted by the Julie Halston (Tootsie), who launched the fundraiser in 2011.



Maddie Corman Solo Play Accidentally Brave to Debut at Off-Broadway's DR2

Accidentally Brave, a new work penned by and starring Broadway alum Maddie Corman (Next Fall), will make its world premiere at off-Broadway's DR2 on March 11 with an opening set for March 25. The autobiographical solo work follows Corman's story of perseverance and hope when the unthinkable tests her marriage, family and values. Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) will direct the production, slated to play a limited engagement through July 14.