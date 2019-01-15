Sponsored
Adam Pascal Joins the Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 15, 2019
Adam Pascal
(Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Original Rent star Adam Pascal returns home to the Nederlander Theatre on January 15, stepping in for Andy Karl in Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical. Pascal takes on the role of Edward Lewis for a limited eight-performance run through January 20, during Karl's vacation.

"I always love a reason to come back to Broadway, so singing this score opposite Samantha Barks, in this sexy, romantic musical for eight performances was a no-brainer," said Pascal.

In addition to his iconic Tony-nominated turn as Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal also appeared at the Nederlander as Chad in Disaster! His other credits include Memphis, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago and Something Rotten!, a turn he recently reprised on tour.

The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical also includes Barks as Vivian Ward, Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Tommy Bracco as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson.

Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

