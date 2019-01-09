Corey Cott to Reprise Kennedy Center West Side Story Turn at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Beloved Broadway star Corey Cott (Bandstand) has signed on to repeat his acclaimed turn as Tony for a production of West Side Story at Lyric Opera of Chicago from May 3 through June 2. Cott first played the role at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center under the direction of Francesca Zambello, who will also helm this staging, with Julo Monge re-creating the original choreography of Jerome Robbins.



Joining Cott as Tony will be Mikaela Bennett (BBC Proms' West Side Story) as Maria, Amanda Castro (Glimmerglass' West Side Story) as Anita, Manuel Stark Santos (On the Town) as Bernardo and Brett Thiele (Clueless, The Musical) as Riff. Additional casting is forthcoming.



The production will feature scenic design by Peter J. Davison, costume design by Jessica Jahn and lighting design by Mark McCullough.



The Chicago production launches just ahead of a new Broadway staging of West Side Story from director Ivo van Hove and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, set to begin previews on December 10, and an upcoming film remake penned by Tony Kushner, directed by Steven Spielberg and choreographed by Justin Peck.