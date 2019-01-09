Odds & Ends: Torch Song's Michael Urie & Michael Hsu Rosen to Reunite in Short Film Lavender & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Torch Song's Michael Urie & Michael Hsu Rosen to Reunite in Short Film Lavender

Michael Urie and Michael Hsu Rosen, the talented actors who recently concluded their Broadway run in Torch Song, will co-star in Matthew Puccini's upcoming short film Lavender, which will make its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Ken Barnett (Wonderful Town) will also star in the film, the story of a young man (Rosen) who grows increasingly entangled in the marriage of an older couple (Urie and Barnett). The 2019 Sundance Film Festival will run from January 24 through February 3 in Park City, UT.



Shaina Taub Among 2019 Recipients of the Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre

Multi-talented songwriter and performer Shaina Taub has been selected as a recipient of the 2019 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre in the most promising musical-theater lyricist category. Taub, whose celebrated Twelfth Night musical played a return engagement at Central Park's Delacorte Theater this past summer, is currently at work on the upcoming Devil Wears Prada musical with Elton John. Taub tied in the Klebans' musical-theater lyricist category with Sarah Hammond (String); the award for most promising musical-theater librettist went to Charlie Sohne (The Boy Who Danced on Air). The 2019 Kleban Prizes will be presented on February 4 in a ceremony at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.



Matt Doyle & More Join Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert

A mega-talented group of stage stars are newly announced to take part in the 20th-anniversary concert production of Paul Scott Goodman's influential 1999 rock musical Bright Lights, Big City. Alex Tobey will direct the previously announced event, with music direction by Ben Caplan, slated to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 4 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Matt Doyle will now lead the cast as Jamie, replacing the previously announced Nick Blaemire, who has withdrawn due to a scheduling conflict. Also newly announced are Krystina Alabado, Mia Gerachis, Celeste Hudson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joél Pérez, Margo Seibert, Natalie Walker, Danté Jeanfelix, Adam Maggio, Ben Schrager and Phil Sloves. They join the previously announced Annie Golden, Christy Altomare, Isaac Powell and Julia Murney. Based on the novel by Jay McInerney, Bright Lights, Big City follows a week in the life of Jamie (Doyle), a successful young writer who loses himself in the chaos of 1980s New York City. The Bright Lights, Big City concert is being produced by Jen Sandler.