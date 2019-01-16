Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Sutton Foster Sets Return Engagement at Café Carlyle & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 16, 2019
Sutton Foster
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Sutton Foster Sets Return Engagement at Café Carlyle
Sutton Foster is headed home to Café Carlyle. The two-time Tony-winning star of Younger will return to the Upper East Side cabaret venue this spring, for a fresh concert engagement set to run from June 11-22. Foster will perform Broadway favorites and original recordings, focusing on selections from her new album, Take Me to the World, and stories of how being the mother of a two-year-old has informed her work and changed her life. Foster currently stars as Liza in the celebrated TV Land series Younger. She earned Tony Awards for Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes, with nominated turns in Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Shrek and Violet.

Dear Evan Hansen's Toronto Premiere Completes Casting
Full casting is set for the Canadian premiere production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The previously announced mounting, which will mark the musical's first international staging, will begin performances on March 5 at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre. Newly announced cast members include Jessica Sherman as Heidi Hansen, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Evan Buliung as Larry Murphy, Sean Patrick Dolan as Connor Murphy, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Alessandro Costantini as Jared Kleinman and Shakura Dickson as Alana Beck. They join the previously announced Robert Markus taking on the title role for the run, currently on sale through June 30.

Amanda Jane Cooper's Somewhere Over the Rainbow to Play Feinstein's/54 Below; Jessica Vosk & More to Guest Star
Amanda Jane Cooper, the former Broadway.com vlogger who recently concluded an acclaimed run as Glinda in Wicked, will appear at midtown's Feinstein's/54 Below on April 7 at 9:30pm. Cooper's new show, titled Somewhere Over the Rainbow: A Night of Story and Song, will feature songs ranging from musical theater and pop to folk and R&B. Cooper will be joined by fellow Wicked stars Jessica Vosk, Jackie Burns and Emily Koch. Dan Micciche will music-direct.

P.S. Here's a sneak peek at Beetlejuice on Broadway

