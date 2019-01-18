Andrew Rannells on Landing His First Broadway Audition...as Angel in Rent

Sponsored
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 18, 2019

Today, we know Andrew Rannells as the two-time Tony-nominated actor whose screen credits include Girls and the upcoming Black Monday. The beloved star of Falsettos and The Book of Mormon paid a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 17 to talk about his love of Broadway and his upcoming small-screen project, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, who will appear as Maureen in Fox's upcoming Rent Live. Rannells pointed out that he actually has a history with Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer-winning hit, having dropped off his résumé at the Nederlander Theatre in 1997 with hopes to get an audition for the musical sensation. Rannells was surprised when he was called in to read for the role of the Latin drag queen Angel...not exactly a fit for his type. Watch the star look back on the experience below, check out Hudgens in Rent Live on January 27 and watch Rannells on Black Monday beginning on January 20.

