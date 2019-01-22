Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Waitress Breaks a Million with New Duo Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 22, 2019
Gavin Creel & Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Shervin Lainez)

Grosses are rising at the hit Broadway musical Waitress, which surpassed one million dollars in its second week featuring new stars Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel. In the third engagement appearing in her Broadway musical, Bareilles' pairing with Tony winner Gavin Creel brought in $1,026,100.40 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, filling the house to 92.74% capacity. This duo is only slated to appear side by side for a limited engagement through February 3, so book tickets now to experience their unmatched chemistry live.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 20.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,217,087.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,063,774.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,794,617.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,541,088.81)
5. Wicked ($1,478,702.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($564,905.05)
4. The New One ($533,335.00)
3. The Waverly Gallery ($467,163.50)
2. True West ($440,595.40)
1. Choir Boy ($343,856.90)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.49%)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.81%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Come From Away (101.63%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (77.58%)
4. The New One (73.59%)
3. Kinky Boots (67.69%)
2. King Kong (64.24%)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (60.93%)

Source: The Broadway League

 

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
