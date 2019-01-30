The Play That Goes Wrong Announces Casting for Off-Broadway Run at New World Stages

Casting is here for the off-Broadway transfer of The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages. The previously announced run will begin previews on February 11 with an opening night set for February 20.



Broadway cast member Ashley Reyes will return to the production as Sandra, with Matt Harrington (Twelfth Night) as Chris, Bianca Horn (The Color Purple) as Annie and Matt Walker (Janessica) as Max. They will be joined by Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis and Chris Lanceley as Jonathan. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano and Maggie Weston.



Created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with direction by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.



The Play That Goes Wrong concluded its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6.