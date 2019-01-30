Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Play That Goes Wrong Announces Casting for Off-Broadway Run at New World Stages

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2019
Ashley Reyes
(Photo: Matthew Fischer)

Casting is here for the off-Broadway transfer of The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages. The previously announced run will begin previews on February 11 with an opening night set for February 20.

Broadway cast member Ashley Reyes will return to the production as Sandra, with Matt Harrington (Twelfth Night) as Chris, Bianca Horn (The Color Purple) as Annie and Matt Walker (Janessica) as Max. They will be joined by Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis and Chris Lanceley as Jonathan. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano and Maggie Weston.

Created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with direction by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.

The Play That Goes Wrong concluded its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6.

The Play That Goes Wrong

A celebration of the best of live theater... and the worst.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters