Choir Boy Extends Again; Jonathan Burke to Replace Ain't Too Proud-Bound Jeremy Pope

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced an additional extension to Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's Broadway-debut play Choir Boy. Recently extended to February 24, the play will now conclude its engagement at the Friedman Theatre on March 10. Understudy Jonathan Burke will replace original star Jeremy Pope in the role of Pharus for the extension; Pope begins previews as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud on February 28.



Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?



Rounding out the cast is Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.



Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on December 12 and officially opened on January 8.



