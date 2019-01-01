Odds & Ends: Jasmine Cephas Jones Lands Recurring Role on HBO's Mrs. Fletcher & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Jasmine Cephas Jones Lands Recurring Role on HBO's Mrs. Fletcher

Jasmine Cephas Jones, the multi-talented actress who originated the roles of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton, is bound for the small screen. Jones will take on a recurring role in the HBO comedy series Mrs. Fletcher, based on the bestselling coming-of-age novel by Tom Perrotta (The Leftovers), according to Deadline. Jones will play Chloe, an undergrad who leads a support group for fellow students who have family members with autism. The series, which centers on the impact of internet porn and social media, stars Emmy-nommed Broadway alum Kathryn Hahn (Boeing-Boeing, Transparent).



Watch Sierra Boggess & Rachel York in Ever After at Alliance Theatre

A mega-voiced group of Broadway alums are currently appearing in the acclaimed musical adaptation of the film Ever After at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. Sierra Boggess and Rachel York lead the cast of the tuner, penned by Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler and directed by Alliance Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. The Georgia theater company has just released production footage from the musical comedy, highlighting its lively score and colorful group of characters. Watch below and cross your fingers that Ever After arrives on Broadway soon.







Lavender, with Torch Song's Michael Urie & Michael Hsu Rosen, Picked Up by Fox

Good news for the creators and stars of the new short film Lavender. Following a celebrated debut at the Sundance Film Festival, the flick has been acquired by Fox Searchlight for distribution on its social media channels, according to Variety. Starring recent Torch Song players Michael Urie and Michael Hsu Rosen, with Ken Barnett (Wonderful Town), Lavender is the story of a young man (Rosen) who grows increasingly entangled in the marriage of an older couple (Urie and Barnett). The movie is directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Matthew Puccini.



P.S. Ramin Karimloo offers up a thrilling solo cover of Rent's "What You Own" as part of his upcoming new album.







P.P.S. Watch Joey McIntyre gear up to star as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress beginning on February 4!

This just in! @joeymcintyre is adding a performance to his run in Waitress and starting his shift on Feb 4. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/7zDTHF4Fdy — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) January 25, 2019