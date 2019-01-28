Broadway Grosses: In Advance of Netflix Premiere, Audiences Flock to See American Son

Christopher Demos-Brown's acclaimed Broadway-debut play, American Son, concluded its run at the Booth Theatre this weekend to strong box office receipts and SRO crowds. In its final week on Broadway, the play starring Emmy-nommed Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a gross of $798,281.75, up from last week's box office of $738,615.95, filling the Booth to 102.18% capacity, an increase from last week's 99.76%. For audiences who didn't get a chance to see the hot-button play in person, don't fret; it's being filmed without an audience for airing on Netflix.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 27.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,147,991.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,957,299.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,850,189.00)
4. Wicked ($1,532,751.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,501,589.92)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Prom ($567,413.92)
4. The Waverly Gallery ($557,651.60)
3. The Band's Visit ($541,270.60)
2. True West ($456,818.50)
1. Choir Boy ($365,102.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.54%)
2. American Son (102.18%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.58%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Pretty Woman (81.93%)
4. The Prom (78.83%)
3. Kinky Boots (75.24%)
2. King Kong (74.91%)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (74.87%)
*Number based on seven performances
