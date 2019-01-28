Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: In Advance of Netflix Premiere, Audiences Flock to See American Son

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 28, 2019
Kerry Washington & Steven Pasquale in "American Son"
(Photo: Peter Cunningham)

Christopher Demos-Brown's acclaimed Broadway-debut play, American Son, concluded its run at the Booth Theatre this weekend to strong box office receipts and SRO crowds. In its final week on Broadway, the play starring Emmy-nommed Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a gross of $798,281.75, up from last week's box office of $738,615.95, filling the Booth to 102.18% capacity, an increase from last week's 99.76%. For audiences who didn't get a chance to see the hot-button play in person, don't fret; it's being filmed without an audience for airing on Netflix.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 27.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,147,991.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,957,299.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,850,189.00)
4. Wicked ($1,532,751.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,501,589.92)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Prom ($567,413.92)
4. The Waverly Gallery ($557,651.60)
3. The Band's Visit ($541,270.60)
2. True West ($456,818.50)
1. Choir Boy ($365,102.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.54%)
2. American Son (102.18%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.58%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Pretty Woman (81.93%)
4. The Prom (78.83%)
3. Kinky Boots (75.24%)
2. King Kong (74.91%)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (74.87%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters