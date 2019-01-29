Colin Quinn's New Solo Comedy Red State Blue State Extends Off-Broadway Run

Red State Blue State, the new solo comedy written by and starring comedian Colin Quinn, has been extended at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre through March 16. Bobby Morseco directs the production, which was originally announced to conclude on March 3.



In Red State Blue State, Quinn lays bare the absurdities, hypocrisies and calamities on both sides of the political divide.



A veteran of Saturday Night Live, Quinn's past solo shows include An Irish Wake, Long Story Short and The New York Story.



Red State Blue State began previews on January 5 and officially opened on January 22.