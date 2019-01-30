Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

16-Year-Old Andrew Barth Feldman Makes Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2019
Andrew Barth Feldman
(Photo provided by DKC/O&M)

Andrew Barth Feldman, a 16-year-old high-school junior who triumphed at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, makes his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen on January 30. Feldman succeeds Taylor Trensch, who played his final performance on January 27.

Feldman is currently a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY. He took home the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (Jimmy Award) for Best Performance by an Actor for his take on Jason Robert Brown's "I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon in Vegas. Dear Evan Hansen marks his first gig on Broadway.

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Lisa Brescia, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and Mallory Bechtel.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Check out Feldman's Jimmy Award-winning performance below.

 

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters