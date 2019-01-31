Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

He Will Be Found! Andrew Barth Feldman Takes His Broadway-Debut Bow in Dear Evan Hansen

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 31, 2019
Andrew Barth Feldman makes his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Andrew Barth Feldman is officially waving through a window as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen after making his Broadway debut on January 30. The 16-year-old is the first teenager to take on the role of Evan in the Tony-winning musical, succeeding Taylor Trensch who played his final performance on January 27. Feldman joins the cast featuring Mallory Bechtel, Lisa Brescia, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Phoenix Best and original cast members Michael Park and Jennifer Laura Thompson. Check out the photos of Feldman taking his opening-night curtain call and be sure to cheer on this talented teen!

Andrew Barth Feldman takes a bow

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters