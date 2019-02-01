Veronica J. Kuehn Will Return to Off-Broadway's Avenue Q

Veronica J. Kuehn, veteran star of Avenue Q, will reprise her turn as Kate Monster/Lucy in the musical at New World Stages beginning on February 18. Kuehn will succeed Gizel Jiménez, who will play her final performance on February 17.



Kuehn is a celebrated alum of Avenue Q, having appeared in the musical from July 20, 2011 through February 9, 2015. She has also been seen onstage as Ali in Mamma Mia!, Jovie in Elf and Monica Lewinsky in Clinton The Musical.



Kuehn joins a current cast that includes Katie Boren, Grace Choi, Matt Dengler, Jamie Glickman, Imari Hardon, Jason Jacoby, Nick Kohn, Lacretta, Rob Morrison and Michael Liscio, Jr.



Featuring a Tony-winning book by Jeff Whitty, a Tony-winning score by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and Tony-nominated direction by Jason Moore, Avenue Q took home the 2004 Tony Award for Best Musical, later transferring to its current off-Broadway run at New World Stages.



As previously announced, Avenue Q will conclude its off-Broadway run on April 28.