Alex Newell & More Join The Scarlet Pimpernel Concert at Lincoln Center

Alex Newell

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming staging of the celebrated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Gabriel Barre and music-directed by Jason Howland, will appear for one night at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 at 8:00pm.



New to the cast is Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Farleigh, Kevin Duda (Beautiful) as Elton/Coupeau, John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady) as Ozzy, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as Hal/Tussaud, Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland) as Ben/Mercier, Eliseo Román (On Your Feet!) as Dewhurst, Ashley Loren (Jekyll & Hyde) as Helene and Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful) as Chloe, with Alysha Deslorieux, Ashley Blanchet, TyNia Brandon and Sara Sheperd completing the ensemble.



They join the previously announced Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck as Percy Blakeney, Tony nominee Laura Osnes as Marguerite, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Chauvelin, Corey Cott as Armand, Drew Gehling as Prince of Wales/Robespierre and Dana Costello as Marie.



With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity.



Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney (Yazbeck), who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.