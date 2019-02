The Band's Visit may be ending its Broadway run on April 7, but the Tony-winning hit is still spreading the word about David Yazbek's Tony-winning score and its talented cast. Katrina Lenk, the musical's Tony-winning star, paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 4 to sing a mesmerizing rendition of her signature number "Omar Sharif." Watch Lenk sing out below and make plans now to experience The Band's Visit before it is a mere memory.