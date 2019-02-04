Sponsored
Sasson Gabay & Katrina Lenk in "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

10-Time Tony Winner The Band's Visit Announces Final Performance on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 4, 2019

Less than a year after winning 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Band's Visit will conclude its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 7, 2019, exactly 18 months after beginning performances on Broadway. Featuring Tony-winning direction by David Cromer, choreography by Patrick McCollum and music direction by Andrea Grody, the musical based on Eran Kolirin's 2007 film played its first preview on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9. By closing, The Band's Visit will have played 36 previews and 589 regular performances.

"A year ago, I was asked if I believed The Band's Visit was commercial," said lead producer Orin Wolf. "My answer then was, 'I don't know. But I want to live in a world where it is.' How extraordinary to be sitting on the other side of that year, looking back and celebrating the unimaginable and unanimously beautifully written reviews, a historic 10 Tony Awards and perhaps most astonishingly, a profitable two-season run on Broadway. In a polarized and harsh world of politics and division, the success of The Band's Visit has filled my heart with so much warmth and I am so grateful to the theater community who has lifted our show to these heights. It will be a pleasure to share this story with the entire country when the national tour begins on June 25, 2019."

With a Tony-winning book by Itamar Moses and a Tony-winning score by David Yazbek, The Band's Visit centers on an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Sasson Gabay, who headlined the film The Band's Visit, currently stars in the musical as Tewfiq alongside Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Dina. The principal cast also includes Tony winner Ari'el Stachel as Haled, Samir Shukry as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris, Alok Tewari as Simon, Etai Benson as Papi, Adam Kantor as Telephone Guy and Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Itzik.

Uranowitz will exit the production on February 10 to begin rehearsals for Burn This; current standby Pomme Koch will assume the role of Itzik beginning on February 12.

The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle AwardsNew York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

The musical is tied in third place for the most Tony Awards won by a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11), and tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot (10).

Ghostlight Records' cast album of The Band's Visit is currently nominated for a Grammy Award.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

