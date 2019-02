Performances are underway for the new musical Superhero, making a talent-packed world premiere at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre. Second Stage has just released a music video featuring the show's star, two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, singing the heartbreaking solo "What's Happening to My Boy?" by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning songwriter Tom Kitt. Watch Baldwin deliver the stirring number below and make plans now to see Superhero, running through March 24.