The Secret of My Success Musical Sets World Premiere at Chicago's Paramount Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 5, 2019

The highly anticipated musical based on the 1987 Universal Pictures flick The Secret of My Success has scheduled a world premiere staging at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois. Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock & Roll) will direct the production, set to run from February 12-March 29, 2020.

With a book by Greenberg and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and an original score by Michael Mahler (Miss Saigon) and Alan Schmuckler (All Shook Up), The Secret of My Success follows Brantley Foster (played on-screen by Michael J. Fox), a young ambitious Midwesterner who moves to New York City to start his dream job at a major corporation, only to be laid off on the very first day. In his relentless enthusiasm to succeed, Brantley finds himself tangled up in a sidesplitting scheme in which he assumes the identity of a rising executive. As he climbs the corporate ladder, tirelessly concealing his identity, Brantley soon falls in love with a beautiful colleague named Christy Mendez and discovers that his definition of success might be all wrong.

A 2018 reading of the musical boasted a cast led by Broadway alum Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as Brantley with Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Christy (originated in the movie by Helen Slater).

The reading also featured Christian Slater, Lesli Margherita, Priscilla Lopez, Emily Skinner, Javier Muñoz, Lori Tan Chinn, David Rossmer, Levi Buksbazen, Courtney Balan, Josh Breckenridge, Kayla Davion, Alyse Alan Louis, Joey Taranto and Noah Weisberg.

Casting for the world premiere production will be announced at a later date. Till then, take a look back at the film's trailer.

Michael J. Fox in the 1987 film The Secret of My Success
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
