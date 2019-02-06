Pose Star Ryan Jamaal Swain to Join Cast of Broadway's Choir Boy

Ryan Jamaal Swain, the standout actor known for his turn as Damon Richards on FX's Pose, will make his Broadway debut in Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy at the Friedman Theatre on February 26. Swain will join the ensemble and serve as understudy to the role of Pharus, taking over for Jonathan Burke, who will graduate to the role of Pharus on that day, replacing Ain't Too Proud-bound Jeremy Pope.



In addition to his small-screen turn on Pose, Swain was seen off-Broadway in the 2017 production of Kill Move Paradise. In 2014, Swain wrote and starred in A Negro Writer, a solo play about Langston Hughes.



Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?



Rounding out the cast is Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.



Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on December 12 and officially opened on January 8.



