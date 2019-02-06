Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Pose Star Ryan Jamaal Swain to Join Cast of Broadway's Choir Boy

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 6, 2019
Ryan Jamaal Swain
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Ryan Jamaal Swain, the standout actor known for his turn as Damon Richards on FX's Pose, will make his Broadway debut in Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy at the Friedman Theatre on February 26. Swain will join the ensemble and serve as understudy to the role of Pharus, taking over for Jonathan Burke, who will graduate to the role of Pharus on that day, replacing Ain't Too Proud-bound Jeremy Pope.

In addition to his small-screen turn on Pose, Swain was seen off-Broadway in the 2017 production of Kill Move Paradise. In 2014, Swain wrote and starred in A Negro Writer, a solo play about Langston Hughes.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Rounding out the cast is Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.

Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on December 12 and officially opened on January 8.

Choir Boy

The Broadway premiere of Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's acclaimed drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. NBC Cancels Hair Live! Musical Presentation
  2. Adrienne Warren to Reprise Performance as Tina Turner in Broadway Musical Tina
  3. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom
  4. 10-Time Tony Winner The Band's Visit Announces Final Performance on Broadway
  5. Final Casting Set for Broadway Revival of All My Sons

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters