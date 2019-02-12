Beth Leavel Sings a Brassy, Belty Showstopper from The Prom on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Prom has been delighting audiences since arriving at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway this past fall. The original musical comedy features a crackerjack company of performers led by Tony winner Beth Leavel as Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen, who is trying her best to look past her own needs to do well by an Indiana teen. Leavel and her co-stars paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on February 11 to sample a number from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's delicious score. Watch Leavel sing "It's Not About Me," then make your plans to experience The Prom on Broadway.



