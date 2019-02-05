Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 11, 2019
Ahmad Simmons
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon
Another standout star has been added to the cast of Fosse/Verdon, FX's upcoming limited series about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon and the collaborators they meet along the way. New to the cast is Ahmad Simmons, an upcoming ensemble member of Hadestown, taking on the role of Broadway icon Ben Vereen (who collaborated with Fosse on his Tony-winning turn in Pippin). Simmons joins a previously announced cast that includes Sam Rockwell as Fosse, Michelle Williams as Verdon, Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli and Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera. Fosse/Verdon is co-produced by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson, who serves as showrunner.

Spring Awakening's Andy Mientus & Camryn Manheim Set for Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
Casting is here for Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, a Netflix anthology series featuring new and classic tunes written by Dolly Parton (9 to 5). Among the list of stars is Broadway's Andy Mientus, who will appear in the episode "Two Doors Down," and Camryn Manheim—who appeared alongside Mientus in the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening—set for the episode "Down From Dover." Dolly Parton's Heartstrings showcases the stories, memories and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. Each episode's story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns and revenge comedies. A 2019 premiere date is to come.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lands Guest-Starring Role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Does Lin-Manuel Miranda ever sleep? Fresh off of concluding a celebrated run in the Puerto Rico premiere of Hamilton and doing a hearty press tour for Mary Poppins Returns, the Tony winner has now signed on to appear in a guest role on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, slated to air on March 7. Miranda will play David Santiago, the brother of Amy, played by Melissa Fumero. Miranda's past TV gigs include Curb Your Enthusiasm and DuckTales; he is a producer of the upcoming (see above) Fosse/Verdon.

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Krystina Alabado to Join Mean Girls on Broadway; Ashley Park Sets Exit Date
  2. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  3. Laura Benanti Extends Run in My Fair Lady on Broadway
  4. Wish Granted! Watch This Epic Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
  5. Beth Leavel Sings a Brassy, Belty Showstopper from The Prom on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters