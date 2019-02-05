Odds & Ends: Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon

Another standout star has been added to the cast of Fosse/Verdon, FX's upcoming limited series about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon and the collaborators they meet along the way. New to the cast is Ahmad Simmons, an upcoming ensemble member of Hadestown, taking on the role of Broadway icon Ben Vereen (who collaborated with Fosse on his Tony-winning turn in Pippin). Simmons joins a previously announced cast that includes Sam Rockwell as Fosse, Michelle Williams as Verdon, Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli and Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera. Fosse/Verdon is co-produced by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson, who serves as showrunner.

Casting is here for, a Netflix anthology series featuring new and classic tunes written by Dolly Parton (). Among the list of stars is Broadway's Andy Mientus, who will appear in the episode "Two Doors Down," and Camryn Manheim—who appeared alongside Mientus in the Broadway revival of—set for the episode "Down From Dover."showcases the stories, memories and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. Each episode's story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns and revenge comedies. A 2019 premiere date is to come.Does Lin-Manuel Miranda ever sleep? Fresh off of concluding a celebrated run in the Puerto Rico premiere of Hamilton and doing a hearty press tour for, the Tony winner has now signed on to appear in a guest role on NBC's, slated to air on March 7. Miranda will play David Santiago, the brother of Amy, played by Melissa Fumero. Miranda's past TV gigs includeand; he is a producer of the upcoming (see above)