Odds & Ends: Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.
Ahmad Simmons to Play Ben Vereen on Fosse/Verdon
Another standout star has been added to the cast of Fosse/Verdon, FX's upcoming limited series about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon and the collaborators they meet along the way. New to the cast is Ahmad Simmons, an upcoming ensemble member of Hadestown, taking on the role of Broadway icon Ben Vereen (who collaborated with Fosse on his Tony-winning turn in Pippin). Simmons joins a previously announced cast that includes Sam Rockwell as Fosse, Michelle Williams as Verdon, Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli and Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera. Fosse/Verdon is co-produced by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson, who serves as showrunner.
Spring Awakening's Andy Mientus & Camryn Manheim Set for Dolly Parton's HeartstringsView this post on Instagram
So I’ve been sitting on some big news because it’s still so hard for me to process but here it is!! I will be appearing in the upcoming @fosseverdonfx miniseries as the entertainment genius that is Ben Vereen. This year, while only a month in, has really been knocking me out. I’m so lucky to get to live in the legacy of Fosse’s work while taking a walk inside the shoes of the ultimate song and dance man Mr. Vereen. He’s an idol. He’s an untouchable talent. He a spiritual guider. He’s now a mentor. Forever grateful for @lakeywolffco for all you do! Oooooohhweeee! Let’s go! April 9th. #fosseverdonfx #benvereen #fxtv #magictodo #tada
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY