Odds & Ends: Watch Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller & Rosie O'Donnell Start 'Trouble' in The Music Man & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller & Rosie O'Donnell Start "Trouble" in The Music Man

An acclaimed company of Broadway stars took to the stage of the Eisenhower Theater at The Kennedy Center this past weekend for a cheered new staging of The Music Man. Leading the company were Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Harold Hill, Tony winner Jessie Mueller as Marian Paroo and Emmy winner Rosie O'Donnell as Mrs. Paroo. The Kennedy Center has just released footage from the celebrated production, which concluded its run on Monday night. Give a watch below and keep fingers crossed that this Music Man makes its way to Broadway.







Patti Murin & More Set for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Benefit Broadway Belts for PFF!

A new trio of stars have signed on to sing out for a good cause at the 9th-annual Broadway Belts for PFF!, a benefit for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation taking place on February 25 at the Edison Ballroom. Newly announced performers include Patti Murin (Frozen), Jenny Laroche (Summer) and Julie Gold (Grammy winner for the song "From a Distance"). They join a previously announced lineup that includes Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel) and Tony nominees Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ariana DeBose (Summer), Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), with Robert Creighton (Frozen) and a special appearance by New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams. The event will be hosted by the Julie Halston (Tootsie), who launched the fundraiser in 2011.



The Mother, with Isabelle Huppert & Chris Noth, Extends at the Atlantic

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company has announced a one-week extension through April 13 for the U.S. premiere play The Mother written by Florian Zeller. The previously announced production, adapted by Christopher Hampton and directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews on February 20 with an opening night set for March 11. The Mother is described as a captivating and disquieting new play about a woman grasping for stability. The production will star Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle) as Anne, Golden Globe nominee Chris Noth (Sex and the City) as Pierre, Justice Smith (The Get Down) as Nicolas and Odessa Young (Days of Rage) as Élodie.