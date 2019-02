The smash hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical recently celebrated five years on the Great White Way. In honor of the tuner's milestone, the cast paid a visit of ABC's The View on February 18 to sing a medley of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Watch star Chilina Kennedy with the company below, and make plans now to experience Beautiful for yourself at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.