Emily Padgett & Josh Young Welcome Baby Girl Adele May

Hats off to Broadway couple Emily Padgett and Josh Young, who have announced the birth of their first child, daughter Adele May Young, born on February 3. Padgett and Young were married on June 3, 2018.
Padgett has been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bright Star, Side Show, Rock of Ages, Grease and Legally Blonde. Her other stage turns include the touring production of Flashdance the Musical and a Chita Rivera Award-nominated performance in Sweet Charity.
Young earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also been seen onstage in Amazing Grace, Evita and Les Misérables.
Broadway.com sends love and congratulations to Padgett and Young on the new addition!
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY