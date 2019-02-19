Adam Pascal Returns to Pretty Woman on Broadway

Following a cheered weeklong run last month, Tony nominee Adam Pascal heads back to the Nederlander Theatre on February 19 as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Pascal will play a five-performance run through February 22.



In addition to his iconic Tony-nominated turn as Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal has also appeared on Broadway in Disaster!, Memphis, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago and Something Rotten!, a turn he reprised on tour.



The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical also includes Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Tommy Bracco as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson.



Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.