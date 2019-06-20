Be More Chill Sets Broadway Closing Date

Be More Chill, the fan-favorite musical by Joe Tracz and 2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis, has scheduled a final performance date of August 11 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. The new tuner began previews on February 13 and officially opened on March 10. By closing, Be More Chill will have played 30 previews and 177 regular performances.



Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (played by Will Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Jason Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.



The cast also includes Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar as Michael, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes, Tiffany Mann as Jenna and Britton Smith as Jake. The company's understudies are Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Joel Waggoner.



Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis, with direction by Stephen Brackett, choreography by Chase Brock and musical direction by Emily Marshall.



The show features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.



Be More Chill is the winner of four 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. As previously announced, a movie adaptation is in the works.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



