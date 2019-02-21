Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Daveed Diggs
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Daveed Diggs Raves About Suzan-Lori Parks & Sings from His New Single

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 21, 2019

Daveed Diggs, Tony-winning original star of Hamilton, is gearing up for a return to off-Broadway's Public Theater, where that musical began. He'll appear in White Noise, a world premiere play by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks, beginning performances on March 5 at the downtown theater. In advance of his new stage gig, the upcoming Snowpiercer star made a pair of recent talk-show appearances on The Tonight Show and the third hour of Today to help spread the word. "Suzan-Lori Parks has been my favorite playwright since I was eighteen years old," Diggs gushed to Jimmy Fallon, following up their chat with a thrilling performance from his new single "At This Point." Watch the Tony winner below and make plans now to see White Noise at the Public.

White Noise

Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hamilton Welcomes Austin Scott as New Broadway Star
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda Travels to Arendelle for a Visit to Frozen on Broadway
  3. Bryan Cranston-Led Network Announces Second Broadway Extension
  4. Celebrating Black History Month: Broadway Milestones You Ought to Know
  5. Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters