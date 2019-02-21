Daveed Diggs Raves About Suzan-Lori Parks & Sings from His New Single

Daveed Diggs, Tony-winning original star of Hamilton, is gearing up for a return to off-Broadway's Public Theater, where that musical began. He'll appear in White Noise, a world premiere play by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks, beginning performances on March 5 at the downtown theater. In advance of his new stage gig, the upcoming Snowpiercer star made a pair of recent talk-show appearances on The Tonight Show and the third hour of Today to help spread the word. "Suzan-Lori Parks has been my favorite playwright since I was eighteen years old," Diggs gushed to Jimmy Fallon, following up their chat with a thrilling performance from his new single "At This Point." Watch the Tony winner below and make plans now to see White Noise at the Public.







