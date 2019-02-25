Shoshana Bean & Jason Robert Brown to Star in The Last Five Years Concert at Second Stage

Upcoming Waitress star Shoshana Bean will appear alongside composer Jason Robert Brown in Second Stage's upcoming one-night concert presentation of Brown's musical The Last Five Years. The previously announced event, also directed by Brown, will be held at the Tony Kiser Theater on March 4 at 7:00pm.



The Last Five Years, which was revived by Second Stage in 2013, tells the story of Jamie (Brown) and Cathy (Bean), two New Yorkers who fall head over heels in love—and subsequently out of it—over the course of five years. In a city where professional and personal passions collide, charting the waters of love and matrimony can sometimes prove to be too much. The Last Five Years features songs like "Still Hurting," "Shiksa Goddess," "Moving Too Fast" and "Goodbye Until Tomorrow."



Also on deck for Second Stage's series of concerts honoring the nonprofit's 40th anniversary is Saturday Night (March 11), Dogfight (March 18) and Next to Normal (March 25). Casting and creative team members will be announced soon.