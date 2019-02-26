Sponsored
Jonathan Burke & Ryan Jamaal Swain Step Up in Final Two Weeks of Choir Boy on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 26, 2019
Jonathan Burke & Ryan Jamaal Swain
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Original cast member Jonathan Burke graduates to the central role of Pharus in Tarell Alvin McCraney's acclaimed Broadway play Choir Boy beginning on February 26. Burke replaces Jeremy Pope, who played his final performance on February 24 in advance of appearing in the new musical Ain't Too Proud. New to the company of Choir Boy on February 26 is Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), who takes over Burke's ensemble track and serves as the new understudy for Pharus.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Rounding out the cast is Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.

Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on December 12 and officially opened on January 8. The production will conclude its twice-extended run on March 10.

