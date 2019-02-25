Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: To Kill a Mockingbird Is Strongest Performing Play in Quiet Winter Season

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 25, 2019
Jeff Daniels & Gbenga Akinnagbe in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

In what is typically the least active time of year for theatergoers, one new show of the 2018-2019 season has consistently performed strong, with box office numbers still growing. That would be Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which is also regularly the highest performing straight play on Broadway. In the past week, the show took in a gross of $1,646,705.47, an increase from the prior week's box office of $1,609,189.00 and still higher than the intake of $1,539,570.51 from the week before that. The celebrated production from director Bartlett Sher, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, is the talk of Broadway and doesn't seem likely to be going anywhere soon.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 24.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,150,186.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,022,610.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,017,833.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,646,705.47)
5. Wicked ($1,609,708.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Waitress ($547,237.00)
4. The Ferryman ($537,468.50)*
3. The Band's Visit ($534,963.40)
2. The Prom ($521,141.65)
1. Choir Boy ($348,721.60)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.59%)
2. Come From Away (102.06%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.49%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (75.98%)
4. My Fair Lady (75.35%)
3. King Kong (72.91%)
2. Kinky Boots (71.55%)
1. Waitress (69.76%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
