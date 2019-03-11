Sponsored
Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen & Julie White
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen & Julie White Debut Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2019

Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus kicks off performances at the Booth Theatre on March 11. George C. Wolfe directs the production, set to officially open on April 11. Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White star.

In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by White). And two very lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.

The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto and costume design by Ann Roth, with lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Gary is scheduled to play a limited run through August 4.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
