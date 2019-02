Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a new lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the group of stars is recent Frozen player Jelani Alladin, Tony winner Tracy Letts (All My Sons) and Vicki Lewis (Anastasia). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm—Susannah Flood

Saturday, March 2 at 2:30pm—Marcia DeBonis

Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm—David Pasquesi

Sunday, March 3 at 2:30pm—Ryan Duncan

Sunday, March 3 at 7:30pm—Vicki Lewis

Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm—Joey Slotnick

Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30pm—Tracy Letts

Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm—Jelani Alladin

Friday, March 8 at 7:30pm—Chris Lowell

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.