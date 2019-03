It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a world premiere musical! Superhero starring Kate Baldwin and Bryce Pinkham officially opened at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre on February 28. Featuring music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and a book by John Logan, Superhero is directed by Jason Moore. Take a look at the photos of the cast and crew celebrating on opening night!

The Superhero cast: Nathaniel Stampley, Julia Abueva, Jake Levy, Kyle McArthur, Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham, Salena Qureshi and Thom Sesma.