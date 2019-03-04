Julie White Joins Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; Andrea Martin Departs Following Injury

Julie White has stepped in to join Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus following an injury sustained by Andrea Martin, who broke four ribs in an accident during rehearsals. White will assume the role of Carol, previously announced to be played by Kristine Nielsen, while Nielsen will take over the role of Janice from Martin. Previews will now begin on March 9 instead of the originally scheduled March 5.



"I am heartbroken to have to leave the production and have tried to convince the doctor that my funny bone is stronger than my broken ribs," said Martin. "But regretfully I must follow the doctor's orders. I love everyone involved in this beautiful play and will miss them profoundly. I will be cheering them on from the audience at the Booth Theatre."



White is a Tony winner for The Little Dog Laughed, with other Broadway credits including Sylvia, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (alongside Nielsen), The Heidi Chronicles and a Tony-nominated turn in Airline Highway. She has been seen off-Broadway in The Understudy, From Up Here, Fiction, Dinner with Friends, Spike Heels and Lucky Stiff.



In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (to be played by White). And two very lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.



George C. Wolfe directs the play, which will officially open as planned on April 11.